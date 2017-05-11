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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Ice Maker Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station