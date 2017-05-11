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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Ice Maker Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.