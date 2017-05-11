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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Ice Maker Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
Dining and kitchen
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station