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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Ice Maker Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen overlooks stunning views and features a Solna faucet by Brizo, Urbanedge sinks by Julien, a Lumen dishwasher by Miele, a Gaggenau cooktop, honed Balsatina countertops, and custom mixed-grain teak cabinetry.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
Kitchen.
Dining and kitchen
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
A simple, chic, elegant modern prefab open kitchen.
kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station