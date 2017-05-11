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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Ice Maker Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.