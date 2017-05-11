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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/backsplashes : marble

Kitchen Ice Maker Marble Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall