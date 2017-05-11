All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/appliances : range hood

22 Kitchen Ice Maker Range Hood Design Photos And Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

