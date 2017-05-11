All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/lighting : accent

53 Kitchen Dishwasher Accent Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
This industrial-style kitchen with stainless steel counter tops is a chef's dream.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
Customized whitewashed woodwork with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete counters and a geometric Health Tile Little Diamond backsplash carry the neutral palette from the atrium into the kitchen. A Mooi pendant adds a nice subtle accent.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
Front Detail of the Kitchen
Kitchen
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
18
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times)
The remodeled and remastered chef’s kitchen features integrated Thermadore refrigeration, a Wolf range, center Carrara slab island and custom built-ins.
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
kitchen with butcher block
Inside / Outside living
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.