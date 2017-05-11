Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Dishwasher Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.