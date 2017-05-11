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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/floors : limestone

Kitchen Dishwasher Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Doors in the kitchen open up the space to the outdoors.
kitchen
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.
Outdoor kitchen