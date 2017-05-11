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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Dishwasher Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
An elongated kitchen island is a spot to eat, and protects the cook from foot traffic. A large picture window and glass door connects the new outdoor terrace to the interior spaces.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
In lieu of upper cabinetry, windows provide lake views and keep the space feeling bright and open. Neutral color tones bring a serene atmosphere inside from the outdoors.
An open kitchen was rebuilt to face the rear courtyard. Contemporary features include a pop of color contrasting with teak veneer cabinetry and other wood tones.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
The kitchen.
The kitchen from another angle looking into the living spaces.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
The original kitchen is simple and tasteful, yet also ripe for modern updates.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
“Because the property is so narrow, we had to be strategic in laying out the plan,” Mitchell says. “Our goal was to create an open plan that spanned from exterior wall to exterior wall in order to make the home feel as large as possible.” Solid oak flooring fills the space and pendants from Kenroy Home illuminate the kitchen.
The galley kitchen, which includes a washer/dryer combo, separates the living room and bedroom.
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.
The kitchen, which sits at the center of the house, features recycled glass countertops, Ikea cabinets, and carbonized bamboo floors. “We had Thanksgiving dinner there,” says the daughter. “There’s no sense of the house as small. It feels like a house.”
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
The light-filled kitchen space. Cle tiles are used as backsplash, Ikea cabinets and Walnut butcher-block countertops make the working surfaces of the space.