All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/counters : engineered quartz

132 Kitchen Dishwasher Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
Local carpenters built the furnishings.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
Kitchen view
View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The kitchen in 1220 E. 12th Street House features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on a serene grove of oak trees. The project was designed by Studio 804, a graduate student architecture and design program led by Dan Rockhill at the University of Kansas.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Dining Room, Kitchen beyond
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
A large picture window provides endless views of the Cascade Mountains from this contemporary, open kitchen.
Renton Hill House features an open floor plan and a natural palette of steel, concrete, and walnut. Citizen Design Collaborative strategically integrated original and modern details to create a unique home. The house is designed to bring people together and age beautifully as it's passed down through generations.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
Trois Mec Chef Ludo Lefebvre in his kitchen.
The kitchen rug is from Kat + Maouche.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
The kitchen backsplash features geometric wall tiles from Wayfair, while floating, open shelves create a pleasing display of mini succulents.
The white kitchen is equipped with NEFF appliances as well as Caesarstone Snow and stainless-steel countertops.
Stainless steel Ikea kitchen elevated by the cherry wood cabinetry
Custom-made panels provide some privacy and separation in the open space.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
Simple Caesarstone countertops are accented by pops of color in the red bar, multi-tone cabinets, and pendant light fixtures by Troy. Complete with Lez swivel bar stools, the break room is a great place to enjoy lunch or hold an informal meeting.
The updated kitchen and dining space. At the back, you can see the new study/lounge. The pendant lighting is from Muuto, the dining table is the Saarinen table from Room & Board paired with Eames chairs with a wire base.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
123

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.