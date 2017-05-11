All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/cabinets : wood

243 Kitchen Dishwasher Wood Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen with slatted panel that filters natural light and air intake. Workbench of Maximmus Marmoraria. Cabinets executed by Lovato Marcenaria
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The paneling in the Acorn model is locally sourced sugar pine, contrasted with reclaimed Redwood accents. Any wood that O’Donnell can’t salvage is FSC-certified.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
The kitchen has a stacked Nemo Tile backsplash with flex grout.
"We have used walnut in many of our designs, though it never looks the same from design to design," said Oliver. "Walnut represents strength in times of adversity and reminds us to focus on what and who matters."
The kitchen is seven feet long and 10 inches deep. Hanex solid surface countertops with a thin profile sit on top of custom walnut cabinetry with Schoolhouse Electric pulls. The stainless-steel sink is a 20-inch-wide model by Kraus with a Grohe faucet.
The bathroom pocket door, a Modern Caravan signature, is opaque plexiglass framed in walnut.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The laundry is conveniently placed just off the kitchen.
The wood-paneled kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and an extended countertop, overlooks a cozy den.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
A niche makes for a comfortable reading spot in the living room. All of the flooring is white oak.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
The kitchen has exposed concrete block walls and open shelving.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
Long Cabin kitchen.
In the kitchen, the team refinished the original cabinets, supplemented them as needed, and introduced a new stainless steel countertop. New appliances provide modern functionality.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
The dark kitchen cabinetry is a nod to the exterior, "as the pattern of the shiplapped cladding informed the grooves of the kitchen joinery," says the firm.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
The kitchen functions similarly to those in farmhouses, since the appliance run is tucked against one wall, and the nearby dining table can be used for additional prep if needed.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Western red cedar clads the interior walls and soffit.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.