200 Kitchen Dishwasher White Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
A peek inside the recently remodeled kitchen that's located off to the side from the entrance.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The kitchen, which is open to the family room, is fitted out with a Viking Professional Range with two ovens, six burners and a griddle, a Sub Zero fridge, a compactor, a GE microwave, and a Miele dishwasher.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
A look at the open kitchen. Bar seating creates an additional casual spot to eat.
The open-plan living area comprises a kitchen, a dining area, and a cozy sitting nook. The tall tongue-and-groove ceiling provides an open, airy feel.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
The kitchen includes solid surface counters, a gas cooktop, midcentury-style pendant lights, and a command center by the back door.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
To allow for their two-year-old to be more involved in kitchen happenings, they built a toddler stool. The IKEA stool has a DIY topper frame to keep Sylvia from teetering off.
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The compact kitchen is fitted out with Whirlpool appliances, including the wall oven, cooktop, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Hatchet Design Build took a more modern approach with the kitchen while still drawing from the traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut kitchen cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
Linen storage is tucked under the stairs.
A second modern kitchen with cabinetry by Good Dog Rosie slots seamlessly into the historic shell.
The bright, renovated kitchen.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
Kitchen
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
