Kitchen Dishwasher Stone Slab Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
The ceiling plane is now simplified and the hood vent over the range melds seamlessly with it and the floating shelves. Farnham and Samuel also reimagined the adjacent hallway as a library alcove for Goldsmith, who loves to read.
Now, thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's “Mizzle.” The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
Custom kitchen island and cabinets designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella. Solid wood C401 stool by Kastella in rustic walnut with oil rubbed finish.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
From the deck entering the kitchen.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Kitchen
Potrero Residence Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with soapstone countertops and backsplashes from Architectural Tile & Stone, and white-painted custom cabinets from B Squared Woodworks.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
The design studio, Studio Block, strives for their work to be "enduring and uncomplicated, modern yet warm, and embracing simple luxury with playful moments."
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter.
Kitchen
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Main House Kitchen
Kitchen

