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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : dishwasher/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Dishwasher Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

White plasterboard walls and white kitchen cabinetry maintain a simple palette for the home, letting the views take center stage.
The kitchen retains its original plan, but it’s been updated with new counters, cabinets, appliances, and lighting. A new wood counter, sink, cantilevered shelf, and cabinets were added opposite the original kitchen counter to create a convenient space for food and drink prep.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Dining Room, Kitchen beyond
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
kitchen elevation
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
Kitchen
Kitchen and island
The kitchen is bright thanks to the central atrium and the open-plan design.
The kitchen.
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen
kitchen with butcher block