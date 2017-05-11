Kitchen Cooktops Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/floors : light hardwood

View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The paneling in the Acorn model is locally sourced sugar pine, contrasted with reclaimed Redwood accents. Any wood that O’Donnell can’t salvage is FSC-certified.
A glimpse down the aisle of the El Toro. The Hobbit wood stove from Salamander Stoves is a cozy accent.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The kitchen has a stacked Nemo Tile backsplash with flex grout.
"We have used walnut in many of our designs, though it never looks the same from design to design," said Oliver. "Walnut represents strength in times of adversity and reminds us to focus on what and who matters."
The kitchen is seven feet long and 10 inches deep. Hanex solid surface countertops with a thin profile sit on top of custom walnut cabinetry with Schoolhouse Electric pulls. The stainless-steel sink is a 20-inch-wide model by Kraus with a Grohe faucet.
The bathroom pocket door, a Modern Caravan signature, is opaque plexiglass framed in walnut.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The charcoal kitchen cabinets are from Dell Anno.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Because the island is covered in a different stone, it reads like a distinct piece of furniture rather than just part of the kitchen.
The consistent use of light wood makes the interior finishes appear to recede while directing attention to the views outside.
The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
All the loose furniture was also built with Parica plywood.
Hatchet Design Build took a more modern approach with the kitchen while still drawing from the traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut kitchen cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
Linen storage is tucked under the stairs.
A second modern kitchen with cabinetry by Good Dog Rosie slots seamlessly into the historic shell.
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
The flooring and cabinets are all clad in oriented strand board. The engineered wood is not typically used as a finish, but it is durable and cost-effective.
The apartment is located on the top floor of an 1830s building in Paris' 5th arrondissement.
The 48-foot red furniture volume, which is about two feet wide, traverses the interiors, articulating it and adapting to it like a red glove.
The red furniture system, which does not extend all the way up to the ceiling, works as a frame that structures the interiors. It contains the kitchen and bathroom, and also provides ample storage for Rubio’s books, designer furniture, and decor.
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
High ceilings and white interiors give the home a bright and airy feel.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
The kitchen is kept light and bright by multiple windows and a sliding glass door, as well as white countertops and a white tile backsplash. The gray cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore “Kendall Charcoal” paint in semi-gloss finish; the cabinet pulls are “Bowman” hardware by Rejuvenation in Oil Rubbed Bronze finish; and the wood shelves are solid live-edge oak with concealed brackets.
The kitchen is open, with a large island and white countertop.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
"Although it looks like an inoperable window, these allow for ventilation," Wiedemann said of the glazing lining the kitchen and dining areas. The architects opted for Marvin Casement Venting units in custom-widths.
The kitchen cabinets are from Multiform's Form-1 line, which was designed by Carsten Michelsen in 1982. Per the company's website, Form-1 was Michelsen's effort to "elevate the Scandinavian kitchen to the level of the Danish furniture classics of the 1950s."
The ceilings in the great room are almost 23 feet high, and "the lot provides magnificent views over the entire city of Oslo in different directions," said Taugbøl, which the firm made sure to capture with the window placement.
A wall of windows provides an abundance of natural light.
On the ground floor, the main living area consists of an open-concept kitchen and lounge.
The media/guestroom is encased in white oak shelving and features a large translucent glass window. When it’s open, the room connects visually to the kitchen. The stools and dining table are by Harlem Built; the Eames Molded Plastic chairs add a touch of color.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
One of the most dramatic black and white kitchens on our list, this utilitarian kitchen was designed by the owner, a chief designer at Vipp. For this look, the company’s trademark materials—stainless steel, painted metal, and rubber—were heavily used. The gas stovetop is by ABK and the refrigerator is by Smeg. White Le Perroquet spotlights from iGuzzini pairs with a light-colored floor to add visual interest and lighten this otherwise dark kitchen.
This spacious kitchen was designed for simplicity and functionality. Black and white kitchens that incorporate elements of gray tend to have a softer look. Seen here, gray accents, like the pendant lights and backsplash color, abound. Says the architect, "The design of the interior achieves a softer touch by using bespoke detailing and a rich palette of materials such as stone and timber."
