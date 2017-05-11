Kitchen Cooktops Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
The kitchen replaced a former hallway with custom-designed MDF cabinetry and an island topped with quartz.
All fixed furniture is bespoke. Cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom, corridor, and bedrooms have custom-made door handles, lacquered in tones to match their surfaces.
Outside of the brick hued core, walls are white to maximize light.
A steel kitchen fan cylinder stands as the anchor in the kitchen with white, plastic dome overhead disguising a spotlight to replace a ceiling lamp. Small globe sconces provide extra light on the backsplash.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Perched high in the hills of Silver Lake, this Albert P. Martin–designed midcentury home has returned to the market following a recent renovation and expansion. Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
On the upper level, a black "shed" cleverly incorporates the kitchen, bathroom, and storage.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
After: kitchen
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
014.CASA PEX
A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen
Guest Kitchen has Gaggenau cooktop, Han Grohe faucet with Stainless steel Kohler sink.
Kitchen