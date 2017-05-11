Kitchen Cooktops Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/counters : marble

The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen, and oversized sliding doors open to the expansive deck. Skylights fill the space with natural light—a necessity with Seattle's gray winter skies.
Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
A large, marble island is the focal point of the all-white kitchen.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The kitchen unit combines an oak base with a marble counter, and was custom made by local furniture maker Walnut x Oak. "While we worked with Room & Board and Article to furnish the majority of the space, it was also important to us to use local vendors and artists in decorating," says LaValle.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
The kitchen is a contemporary installation in a 100-year-old home. A custom, steel-and-glass cabinet is built into the wall for additional storage space, while tying in with the black steel framing above.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
Font 6 by CaSA
Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
Soft curves and arches—a design move repeated throughout the apartment—are readily on display in the home's kitchen. A portal window to the bathroom, an arched marble island and backsplash, and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber all add softly curved accents.
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
At this Passive House-certified home in Oregon, the kitchen backsplash is composed of 2" x 4" subway tile in Meadow Green, which brings a sense of warmth and personality through the varied tones of soft green. If you're on a budget, subway tile is a great idea for a backsplash because it comes in a range of colors and sizes to suite a range of prices.
Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
The kitchen features cheerful, sea-green cabinetry.
The entire living and dining space features tough polished concrete floors. The architects intentionally contrasted the darker concrete and veneered pantry against the neutral white walls and marble. This color play runs through the renovated areas.
Hong elevated the new IKEA kitchen with white slab fronts from Semihandmade.
Hong chose light vinyl tiles to brighten up the space. This was a durable option that was appropriate for the owners, who have two children in preschool.
Cathie Hong kept the wood paneling in the adjoining multipurpose room, preserving the warm, midcentury feel.
Oak and concrete meet a substantial marble countertop and backsplash in the kitchen.
The kitchen is fitted with marble counters and backsplashes, as well as Viking and Bosch appliances.
The modern kitchen feels much more bright and airy with greater access to natural light and all-white cabinetry.
The dark green marble countertop isn’t original, but the stone matches a variety that Mies used in other projects around the same time.
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
The framework and internal structure was rebuilt and straightened. A new internal core was incorporated within the existing weathered shell of the house.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.
Kitchen
A wood dining table with matte-metal supports is adorned with chairs from InMod.
The crisp white kitchen features appliances built into the cabinetry and marble countertops.
The cozy kitchen is sectioned off by a partially glazed partition walls.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Now, the new kitchen is ideal for cooking big meals and socializing. White cabinetry and Carrara marble counters lend an airy feel.
The kitchen was significantly enlarged; it includes appliances by GE Monogram and a faucet by Delta.
Crittall-style windows encase the sleek and modern kitchen. In this room, deep veined marble has been used for the counters and backsplash.
The kitchen features a lovely CDK stone backsplash.
In a closer view of the kitchen, the counters and backsplash are marble, combined with a Smeg oven, cooktop, and hood vent, and a Franke Ariane sink.
The kitchen countertop is Silestone White Zeus; the bar countertop (foreground) is Opal White marble.
