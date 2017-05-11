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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/counters : marble

Kitchen Cooktops Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
A result of a small gap between appliances, the Vertical Bar Block has since become a signature example of how Henrybuilt systems are architecturally integrated to maximize every bit of usable space.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
The dramatic, veiny dark-green marble countertop and matching backsplash of this restored Ludwig Mies van der Rohe townhouse in Detroit aren't original, but the stone matches a variety that Mies used in other projects around the same time.
This Barcelona apartment features soft round forms and arches throughout. The design move that is also on display in the open kitchen, where a portal window to the bathroom is echoed by a curved marble island and backsplash and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber.
The kitchen of this Manhattan pied-à-terre was opened and enlarged; adding a Calacatta Gold marble countertop and backsplash which runs from just under the cabinets to the terrazzo tile floor that matches the counter's creamy tone.
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.
Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
The kitchen is marked by a variety of textures that include dark walnut and marble.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
A wall was removed so the two main living spaces now flow together. In the spirit of reuse, the curtains are fabric recycled from stage backdrops.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
The kitchen was previously located in a dark hallway at the back of the house, but now it’s the core of the home.
The kitchen and wet bar open out into the living area. Timber joinery adds warmth to the interior and contrasts with more industrial materials, such as the steel and concrete.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The kitchen sits at the center of the home beneath the void. Beneath the stair, sliding pocket doors conceal a pantry and kitchen appliances (such as the toaster and kettle).
The stone island bench in the kitchen is a Montenegro Quartzite from Artedomus. “Its monolithic quality really grounds the space under the towering void above,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is rift-sawn, dark-stained white oak that complements the ceilings and contrasts with the white walls. The dark-pigmented concrete floors were intentionally left untreated in order to convey a sense of time. “As the home ages, the floor ‘records’ the construction process, foot traffic, wine spilled at birthday parties, drips of olive oil from anniversary dinners, watermarks from relaxing showers, and so on,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Every action will be subtly set in stone before it’s quickly cleaned up or swept away. Over the years, a patina of life will build up, adding depth and beauty to the interior.”
Sculptural plywood walls weave new life into a 19th-century Parisian apartment while preserving its historic Haussmannien features.
The cooktop is by Wolf and the oven, hood, and dishwasher are by Bosch.
Birch plywood with a white wash forms the cabinetry in the kitchen and the island is topped with marble. Perimeter counters are Corian. The faucet is Astra Walker and the cabinet handles are Made Measure.
The kitchen is anchored by a deep window seat with views of the harbor. “My favorite place in the house is the built-in deep daybed off the kitchen, from where I like to look out onto the water with a book in hand,” says Fox. “Having the view of the water and getting cozy in that spot is perfect.”
The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
Inside, rustic elements (like wood beams and whitewashed wood) nod to the structure’s former life, while walls of glass, black metal accents, and sleek furnishings give it a fresh, new look. After the renovation, the couple loved the guesthouse so much they decided to make it their full-time dwelling.
The light in the kitchen is Supernova by Delta. “We explored the historical idea of how traditional native dwellings had a fire at the centre of the house around which everything gathers,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The idea of an ‘oculus’ came from this and we thought it would be fun to play off that and provide this oculus-like light that is effectively the centre point of gathering within the home.”
The large kitchen is a space for the family to gather, with a stone-look porcelain benchtop and splashback from Stone Tile. “The clients wanted the stone in the kitchen to feel natural rather than dramatic,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “It's large format porcelain, though, as I don’t think they would have been able to handle the level of patina that would have developed on a natural stone when cooking with children!”
The timber used in the scaffolding and off-cuts from the framing were kept and redeployed for furniture and accents on the walls—such as the timber block in the primary kitchen.
The kitchen counters are Pietra Gray marble, which complements the refinement of the spotted gum timber joinery.
Eliminating the bulky storage units on the right side introduced a breath of fresh air and gave the Airstream a sense of openness.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
A local blacksmith fabricated metal elements for the doors, shelves, and light fittings throughout the house.
The dining table and chairs in the kitchen were handcrafted by the homeowner from timber harvested on-site.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
The kitchen countertops and backsplash are Carrara marble slabs, while the cabinetry is crafted from vertical-grain white oak, which adds warmth while contributing to the brightness of the interior palette.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
In the kitchen, a bank of copper-fronted cabinetry joins the pink marble backsplash. The island is set atop a curving pink base that gives it some lightness.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
“For me, it was very important to use materials which last and age with grace,” Schalgien says of the Verde Guatemala countertops.
“One night when we sat and had a dinner, I said I would design this neon for his kitchen because it would be perfect,” Schwalgien says, “and then he agreed to it.”
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