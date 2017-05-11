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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Cooktops Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
On the interior, the kitchen-and-dining extension features large concrete floor tiles and light-gray concrete blockwork on the walls. Exposed Douglas fir ceiling joists, bespoke birch plywood cabinets, and Corian countertops lend texture to the space. A skylight and tall glass doors that lead to the garden bring in natural light.
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
The Cesca dining rooms chairs are from Knoll. The design team purchased the industrial bookshelf from Leroy Merlin and sprayed it with red paint.
Scala Studio created the kitchen from scratch in the former office space.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
Low-VOC, zero-formaldehyde white plywood cabinets, a subway-tile backsplash, and stone counters run through the kitchen.
Macdonald sourced the cabinet's pulls and knobs from Forge Hardware Studio on Etsy.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
The orange custom cabinets in the kitchen were specially manufactured by Factory Tool.
The handmade-look white brick tiles on the kitchen backsplash echo the brickwork used on the outdoor fireplace. They help to provide visual continuity from the exterior to the interior.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
This 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona was renovated and opened up by Nook Architects. Key to the design are the original barrel-vaulted ceilings, which are mimicked in the mixed-use gallery in the front. What was once a central hallway dividing multiple rooms—typical of older apartments—became a new common space that flows into the gallery. Materials were also limited exclusively to those already present in the space—namely, wood, ceramic, and marble. A canopy of original terra-cotta tiles line the barrel-vaulted ceilings, and a minimal aesthetic ties it all together.
Hard at work in my kitchen, slicing up lemon snacking cake and smiling at my pooch.
My kitchen—where all the magic happens—is galley style, which makes maneuvering easy-peasy. Through the doorway at the end of the galley is my pantry (where the wall oven and microwave live) and my tiny, sweet (pun intended) office, complete with Farrow and Ball’s Calamine-colored trim (pink is my favorite color).
Gardiner Architecture ensured that flexibility, practicality, comfort, and spaciousness were all present in Elm Street House, as well as natural connections to the oft-used backyard and the surrounding neighborhood. The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish; the counters are Caesarstone. A pass-through window at the sink connects to the yard and makes for easy entertaining.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The updated kitchen of this circa-1969 Claude Oakland-designed Eichler has walnut-paneled cabinetry, quartz countertops, a turquoise tile backsplash, and a large center island with seating.
When tapped to redesign a darling cottage in Brisbane's Little Italy, the team at Cavill Architects was inspired by "architecture with veneration for the past." As a result, the newly remodeled dwelling now pays homage to the Italian migrant workers' housing that was a crucial part of the Australian city's post-war settlement. The open kitchen has a warm Mediterranean-like feel and overlooks the central garden.
Fishtown Lokal is a newly launched six-room hotel in Philadelphia's hip and popular Fishtown neighborhood. The "Baller Jawn" is one of two two-bedroom bi-level apartments available in the six-room Fishtown Lokal. All of the lodgings embrace a clean, minimalist Scandinavian modern vibe. The kitchen cabinets were designed by True Hand Society and fabricated by Summus with leather cabinet pulls from Peg & Awl for an earthy feel.
Perched high in the hills of Silver Lake, this Albert P. Martin–designed midcentury home has returned to the market following a recent renovation and expansion. Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
Existing brick wall is reinstated with recycled brick and opened to form connection between kitchen and living
French-born chef, TV personality, and pop-up wizard Ludo Lefebvre says of his kitchen, "My life is based around cooking 24/7‚ so making the kitchen the star of our house was really the only choice. Our previous kitchen was tiny‚ and with two small children it became almost dangerous at times: too many people‚ not enough space. I wanted an open area where family and friends could be part of the experience but also have breathing room."
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
The kitchen has quartz counters, maple cabinets, a white backsplash tile with light colored grout, and glass block in the windows overlooking the alley. The hallway leads to an office niche, utility area, and the garage.
The living room, kitchen, and dining room flow into one another. The floors are hickory. "I've never used hickory in my life as an architect," says McCuen, whose wife chose the wood for the flooring. He’s since become a convert. "It is fabulous. It works with everything, and it finishes great," he says.
For the kitchen, Fogarty went with a very unique material and used zinc for the island. "It's an old-fashioned material used in many old kitchens that is slightly soft," he says. "You can cut on it, and it rubs away and becomes part of the patina."
"Go with your gut, and don’t be afraid to mix things up as you go along," Owens advises. "Originally we didn’t have open shelves flanking the hood, but we added them at the last minute and now it’s one of my favorite elements of the space."
The white subway tile backsplash was given a unique touch with a stacked layout, rather than a typical off-set design.
The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
A look at the front half of the boat.
A niche makes for a comfortable reading spot in the living room. All of the flooring is white oak.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
The Mediterranean Three Burner Propane Stove from Dickinson Marine was installed in the compact kitchen.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
The kitchen is kept light and bright by multiple windows and a sliding glass door, as well as white countertops and a white tile backsplash. The gray cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore “Kendall Charcoal” paint in semi-gloss finish; the cabinet pulls are “Bowman” hardware by Rejuvenation in Oil Rubbed Bronze finish; and the wood shelves are solid live-edge oak with concealed brackets.
The kitchen is open, with a large island and white countertop.
Extensive glazing keeps the open-plan living space bright and airy and provides expansive views, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in their rural surroundings. The hearth is a Horama Fireplace by Chiminees Philippe.
The designers refinished the existing kitchen cabinets in a crisp white and light gray accent island. They replaced the dated granite countertops with cement-colored quartz on the perimeter and marble-veined quartz as an accent on the island. These elements helped lighten up the space, as they were keeping the existing backsplash intact. The dusty blue stools and brass pendants add depth and character to the space.
At this Passive House-certified home in Oregon, the kitchen backsplash is composed of 2" x 4" subway tile in Meadow Green, which brings a sense of warmth and personality through the varied tones of soft green. If you're on a budget, subway tile is a great idea for a backsplash because it comes in a range of colors and sizes to suite a range of prices.
Black wooden doorknobs from Australian brand Kethy were used for the cabinet pulls. The couple decided on bowl-shaped knobs for the larger pantry cabinets, and cylindrical knobs for the smaller cupboards.
In search of an affordable cabinet with a beveled profile, Vanderzeil found a system from Australian brand Kaboodle in alpine, which she and McCarthy painted with the gorgeous Bay-Berry green shade from Haymes Paint.
They opted for minimalistic kitchen appliances to not overwhelm the simplistic design.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
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