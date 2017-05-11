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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Cooktops Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
The house opens up progressively from the dark and intimate front rooms, through the open-concept kitchen, and into the light-filled glass extension.
The eye-catching kitchen cabinets are made of recycled milk bottle tops, manufactured by Smile Plastics in Wales. On the wall, red arrows "pierce" the wall, a sculpture by Liam Fallon. Across the room, a McDonald’s M sits in the corner. "It’s a pop icon," says Mat.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
“One night when we sat and had a dinner, I said I would design this neon for his kitchen because it would be perfect,” Schwalgien says, “and then he agreed to it.”
The neon pink flamingo, a wedding anniversary gift from Richard to Kristina, adds a punch of color and whimsy to the kitchen.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
In this Australian kitchen, keeping the original exposed brick wall as a backsplash helps tie the kitchen to the rest of the home.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
A brick backsplash, painted white, pairs perfectly with this Australian kitchen's understated material choices, which includes wood cabinets and a streamlined Caesarstone counter in Raw Concrete.
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
The well-appointed kitchen includes all the modern necessities for entertaining. A band of glazing wraps around the open-plan living space to take in panoramic views.
The angular galley kitchen is illuminated by a hexagonal skylight.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
The heart of Nik's home is a spacious galley kitchen fitted out with precision-cut cabinets, ceramic-coated stainless steel countertops and Siemens appliances.
A glimpse of the galley kitchen in Jon's house. Microcement flooring with underfloor heating can be found throughout both homes.
Fireplace & Open Kitchen
Here is the kitchen in the south end of the home next to the dining area.
American white oak was used for the flooring throughout the house, including the sun-filled kitchen. A Brendan Ravenhill hangs above the sink, and a Wolf cooktop was installed opposite the island.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.
The kitchen stools are from Tuscan Outdoor Tables, a Dandenong, Victoria outfit that crafts furniture from local Cypress and reclaimed timber.
The home boasts high indoor air quality thanks to zero emission joinery, low-VOC paint, stains, and carpets, and construction that utilizes cross-ventilation.