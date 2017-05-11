All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/appliances : microwave

145 Kitchen Cooktops Microwave Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
This experimental apartment highlights the forms, lines, and colors of Piet Mondrian’s art.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Kitchen
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
An emblem of modernism, the white-and-green kitchen was once a floor model in Scavolini's Birmingham store.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
The kitchen cabinets are from Multiform's Form-1 line, which was designed by Carsten Michelsen in 1982. Per the company's website, Form-1 was Michelsen's effort to "elevate the Scandinavian kitchen to the level of the Danish furniture classics of the 1950s."
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
Exposed beams run from the inside to the outside, directing views towards the lake.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
The compact kitchen features a ceramic tile backsplash.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
"The kitchen is unique and hits all the marks for the perfect space to entertain guests," Janie explains. "I love to cook, so, naturally, the kitchen is my favorite part of the house."
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
Roxburgh McEwan Architects used cross-laminated timber for the exterior structure and internal divisions.
The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a granite island with a breakfast bar, and a butler's pantry.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The Newberry Suite is a sophisticated take on the American West. With deep wood tones, oak millwork, and aristan furniture, this suite is a rich retreat to enjoy views of the Mountains through floor to ceiling windows.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
Colors from dramatic, Icelandic landscapes inspired the contrasting interiors. Volcanic orange creates a multifunctional gathering point at the heart of the home while the swimming pool brings in a lagoon hue; the cabinets recall glaciers and lava. In the kitchen, "disappearing" chairs are stored under the island to maximize space.
Hong elevated the new IKEA kitchen with white slab fronts from Semihandmade.
Hong chose light vinyl tiles to brighten up the space. This was a durable option that was appropriate for the owners, who have two children in preschool.
Cathie Hong kept the wood paneling in the adjoining multipurpose room, preserving the warm, midcentury feel.
Gregory Creek Residence - Kitchen
Oak and concrete meet a substantial marble countertop and backsplash in the kitchen.
Marble and mosaic tiles are used for the simple, minimalistic kitchen, which includes a larder cupboard.
