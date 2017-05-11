All Photos/kitchen/appliances : cooktops/appliances : ice maker

25 Kitchen Cooktops Ice Maker Design Photos And Ideas

The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

