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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Beverage Center Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Kitchen
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
On the rear side of the kitchen, a secondary pantry space offers an additional preparation area, along with a built-in wall oven and wine refrigerator.
A wet bar with a built-in ice cream parlor sits under the floating staircase next to the kitchen.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The open kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, quartz counters, built-in Thermador appliances, a full-size wine fridge, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast island with cleverly hidden electrical outlets.
Kitchen.
The residents love to entertain and cook, so 590BC worked to create a kitchen that was functional and aesthetically pleasing. "It is complex and considered down to the most minute detail, but still reads as simple and clean," Breitner says. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
Cantilever Interiors designed and built the kitchen, which features ECO by Consentino kitchen countertops.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
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The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.
The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
A large kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
kitchen