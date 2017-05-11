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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Beverage Center Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
Kitchen
The newly squared-off bay window now has a built-in bench. The teak cabinet pulls are custom. A Sub-Zero refrigerator is concealed behind teak panels, and a built-in coffee maker sits beside an inset counter.
The kitchen is outfitted with custom teak cabinetry and a black soapstone counter that extends up the backsplash and waterfalls to the floor. Dramatic built-in shelves accentuate the high ceilings.
The sink wall faces south, and the architects sought to bring in natural light while filtering the view to the driveway. Their solution was to create a "living screen" with solid walnut shelves, suspended with blackened-steel frames, that showcase glassware and plants while allowing space for a solar roll shade. Custom, laser-cut steel glass racks are mounted under the lowest shelf.
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
Custom oak clad kitchen integrates wall and floor finishes
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
In this exquisite, classically styled black and white kitchen, gleaming white marble countertops and cabinets are juxtaposed by a dramatic, gold-trimmed black oven and range hood. Two Bestlite Pendants from Gobi enhance the gold details throughout this kitchen, a favorite among black and white kitchens.
A movable island, set on stainless steel casters, sits in the center of the kitchen. The Panasonic microwave is built into the cabinetry and the August pendant lights illuminating the island are by Uberhaus.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The open kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, quartz counters, built-in Thermador appliances, a full-size wine fridge, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast island with cleverly hidden electrical outlets.
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
At the back of the home, a new extension includes a spacious, modern kitchen.
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Kitchen
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
Behind the kitchen is a pantry room divided by a full ceiling-height glass wall, glazed with frosted glass and bound by a steel frame.
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A few steps lead to a more formal dining area.
The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.
The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
The updated open kitchen features state of the art appliances.
A large kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
A white Bulthaup system fits cleanly into the 13-foot-long kitchen.
A granite island countertop and black American oak cabinetry are a winning combination for the utilitarian kitchen. The sleek kitchen pendant lights are Matric-P4's from Lightnet.
Custom cabinet doors on ikea cabinets customizes the kitchen and ties the open living area to the kitchen.
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