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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Beverage Center Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.