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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Beverage Center Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
Board and batten paneling, painted in Benjamin Moore’s Nimbus, nods to the home’s history.
The newly squared-off bay window now has a built-in bench. The teak cabinet pulls are custom. A Sub-Zero refrigerator is concealed behind teak panels, and a built-in coffee maker sits beside an inset counter.
The kitchen is outfitted with custom teak cabinetry and a black soapstone counter that extends up the backsplash and waterfalls to the floor. Dramatic built-in shelves accentuate the high ceilings.
Custom oak clad kitchen integrates wall and floor finishes
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
The bar area is set off to the side but still a part of the kitchen. "When I entertain, it’s so great because I can set up glasses and booze by the bar so that my guests can easily help themselves without disrupting anything that is going on over by the stove," Andrea adds.
The charcoal kitchen cabinets are from Dell Anno.
The apartment is located on the top floor of an 1830s building in Paris' 5th arrondissement.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
Behind the kitchen is a pantry room divided by a full ceiling-height glass wall, glazed with frosted glass and bound by a steel frame.
A volumetric mass within the "raft" conceals a powder room and guest bath, while displaying the wet bar, complete with a wine rack.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
In the kitchen, glossy white MDF and quartz countertops allow for maximum light reflection, as do the white walls and ceilings. The stools are from Zone Maison.
Custom cabinet doors on ikea cabinets customizes the kitchen and ties the open living area to the kitchen.