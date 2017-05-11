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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Beverage Center Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
The bar area is set off to the side but still a part of the kitchen. "When I entertain, it’s so great because I can set up glasses and booze by the bar so that my guests can easily help themselves without disrupting anything that is going on over by the stove," Andrea adds.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
The charcoal kitchen cabinets are from Dell Anno.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
The apartment is located on the top floor of an 1830s building in Paris' 5th arrondissement.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
The open kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, quartz counters, built-in Thermador appliances, a full-size wine fridge, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast island with cleverly hidden electrical outlets.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.
Kitchen
In the kitchen, glossy white MDF and quartz countertops allow for maximum light reflection, as do the white walls and ceilings. The stools are from Zone Maison.
Custom cabinet doors on ikea cabinets customizes the kitchen and ties the open living area to the kitchen.
Bar
Kitchen