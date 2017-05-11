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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Beverage Center Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen coffee bar was a must-have for Joel. The bright white subway tile backsplash and the white cabinetry give the skoolie a fresh, open feeling.
Board and batten paneling, painted in Benjamin Moore’s Nimbus, nods to the home’s history.
In this exquisite, classically styled black and white kitchen, gleaming white marble countertops and cabinets are juxtaposed by a dramatic, gold-trimmed black oven and range hood. Two Bestlite Pendants from Gobi enhance the gold details throughout this kitchen, a favorite among black and white kitchens.
Kitchen