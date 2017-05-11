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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Beverage Center Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.