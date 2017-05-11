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All Photos/kids/room type : living room/furniture : desk

Kids Room Living Room Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Ankory and Carni designed a storage unit under the stairs with a pull-out table and bench where their kids can play and do their homework.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.