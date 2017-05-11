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All Photos/kids/room type : living room/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Living Room Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Modern study lounge.