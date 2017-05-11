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All Photos/kids/room type : living room/furniture : bench

Kids Room Living Room Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Ankory and Carni designed a storage unit under the stairs with a pull-out table and bench where their kids can play and do their homework.