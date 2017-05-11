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All Photos/kids/room type : family room/room type : playroom

Kids Room Family Room Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.