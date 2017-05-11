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All Photos/kids/room type : family room/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Family Room Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
A thin wall of glass divides the entrance from a recreation area in one corner of the main floor.
This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce.