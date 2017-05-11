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All Photos/kids/room type : bedroom/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Bedroom Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
With their own separate bedrooms, the children now have the space to express themselves and grow.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
A look at the third bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
2nd bedroom
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
Chloe’s bedroom features a Blake Tovin bed and nightstand from The Land of Nod. The roller blinds throughout are from Steve’s Blinds and Wallpaper. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
Bunk Room
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.
Sophisticated Play