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All Photos/kids/room type : bedroom/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Bedroom Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
Conklin updated a dresser with house numbers for knobs. Her two-year-old helps put his clothes away by figuring out which number they go behind.
A look at the third bedroom.
A child's bedroom.
The 3,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms. The owners, who are expecting their first child, just finished transforming one of them into a nursery. The dresser is from Room &amp; Board and the hanging planters are by Sandbox Ceramics.
In total, there are four bedrooms in the home.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Kids Bedroom
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
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Girls Bedroom
Sophisticated Play