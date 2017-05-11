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All Photos/kids/room type : bedroom/floors : painted wood

Kids Room Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The theme of the white "envelope
White paint makes the room feel bigger, and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom, utilizes the space more comfortably.
A child's bedroom.
Even the children’s rooms, though peppered with colorful details, retain the stark white walls and minimal feel of the rest of the Egelunds’ home. The wooden bed is by Juno, the doll bed are by Flos Lampadina, and the shelves are Vipp.