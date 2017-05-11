Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/room type : bedroom/floors : linoleum

Kids Room Bedroom Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“Gliders are all pretty ugly—even the ones that are sort of trying to not be,” says Merrill. “So, we decided to get the biggest and clunkiest–just the most basic, giant thing–and turn it into something fun.” The chair is upholstered in a quilt-like manner using fabric the homeowner collected.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
A look at the third bedroom.