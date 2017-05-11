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All Photos/kids/room type : bedroom/floors : cork

Kids Room Bedroom Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."