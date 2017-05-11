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All Photos/kids/room type : bedroom/floors : concrete

Kids Room Bedroom Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
The mural was chosen so as to age with the child as they mature. The original doors were kept and updated with new hardware.
The lion décor is a playful reference to the child’s name.
The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
The ceilings in the children’s rooms are partially double-height.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
The project took four months to complete and has improved life in the loft for everyone. "It's amazing how an organized and decluttered house feels," says Knayzeh.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The children's bedroom and play area.
The guest room features two concealed beds: a wall-bed stored upright and a pull-out bed beneath the indoor garden's raised timber deck. For privacy, the architects have added sliding wooden doors, as well as privacy curtains that can be drawn along a curved track that is recessed into the false ceiling.
Bruce sourced the Restoration Hardware bunk beds (Mina, 3, claims top).
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Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains