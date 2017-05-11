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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/furniture : storage

Kids Room Neutral Gender Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
When their son was an infant, Whitney and her husband Adam converted the bedroom closet into a stylish nursery. "We removed select built-in features, such as a shoe rack, and painted the wood white in order to make the space more flexible and cheerful," she says. "Our son now sleeps on our built-in couch thanks to a simple bumper pillow and a set of dedicated sheets, and the closet is once again where we keep all of our clothing as a family."
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The third bedroom.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The aluminum window frames are by Windows by Design.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
The children's bedroom and play area.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
2nd bedroom
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
This bedroom is currently in-use as a nursery.
This 700-square-foot apartment in New York City—which comfortably accommodates a family-of-four—has smart multifunctional solutions like a desk that becomes a kid’s bed.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Kid's room
Nursery
Play area
Kids Room
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
Kids playroom with Charlie Harper wallpaper.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Bunk Room