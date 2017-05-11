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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/furniture : shelves

Kids Room Neutral Gender Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Baby Max’s bedroom (in his parents' Los Angeles A. Quincy Jones house) is outfitted with a Gulliver crib and a red PS cabinet, both from Ikea, as well as a Birds in Harmony mobile by Christel Sadde and Katsumi Komagata for the Museum of Modern Art Store. The custom “I brake for unicorns” neon sign is from Let There Be Neon, a shop in New York City.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
With their own separate bedrooms, the children now have the space to express themselves and grow.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
The third bedroom.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
The children's bedroom and play area.
Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
2nd bedroom
The loft where the children sleep.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Modern study lounge.
Even the children’s rooms, though peppered with colorful details, retain the stark white walls and minimal feel of the rest of the Egelunds’ home. The wooden bed is by Juno, the doll bed are by Flos Lampadina, and the shelves are Vipp.
Kid's room
The second floor houses the children’s bedrooms and a sunny playroom. The wood floors throughout are prefinished distressed white oak. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Kids Room
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box