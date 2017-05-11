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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/furniture : lamps

Kids Room Neutral Gender Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The interior is painted Sherwin-Williams Extra White.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
One of the children's rooms.
The loft where the children sleep.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
A child's bedroom.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.