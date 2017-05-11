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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Neutral Gender Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
The ground floor includes a four-bed bunk room, allowing the Milford's two sons to bring friends.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
One of the children's rooms.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Nursery
Bunk Room
At the Fisher family’s 1960s Long Island beach bungalow, the kids share a warm, bright space with modern prints. Photo by Richard Foulser.