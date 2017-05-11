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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Neutral Gender Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The children's bedroom and play area.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
This bedroom is currently in-use as a nursery.
Modern study lounge.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Kid's room
Kids Room
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box