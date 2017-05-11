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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Neutral Gender Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The children’s room overlooks the light well with planters.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
The third bedroom.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
One of the children's rooms.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
A study area is located near a window.
A child's sleeping area has curtains for privacy.
The aluminum window frames are by Windows by Design.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
The 3,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms. The owners, who are expecting their first child, just finished transforming one of them into a nursery. The dresser is from Room &amp; Board and the hanging planters are by Sandbox Ceramics.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
2nd bedroom
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
A lofted playroom overlooks the main living space. A seamless piece of glass provides a discrete barrier.
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
This 700-square-foot apartment in New York City—which comfortably accommodates a family-of-four—has smart multifunctional solutions like a desk that becomes a kid’s bed.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
Lucas and Noah's bedroom holds a set of bunk beds by Urbangreen.
Kid's room
Nursery
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Bunk Room
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.