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All Photos/kids/gender : girl/furniture : rockers

Kids Room Girl Gender Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Sophisticated Play