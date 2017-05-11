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All Photos/kids/gender : girl/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Girl Gender Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Chloe’s bedroom features a Blake Tovin bed and nightstand from The Land of Nod. The roller blinds throughout are from Steve’s Blinds and Wallpaper. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Sophisticated Play