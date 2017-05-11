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All Photos/kids/gender : girl/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Girl Gender Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Emma arranged Ivy's room with a custom wood crib, a white-painted metal sconce, and a rug from HomeSense.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
The third bedroom.
Warm wood floors carry over from inside to the atrium.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
the kids room
TJ and Jay’s daughter, Chloe, colors at an Ameriwood Home table from AllModern. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Study room.Mountain in the distance.